L.A. Lewis Released From Jail On $30K Bail

L.A. Lewis is out on bail.

The controversial dancehall personality was granted bail amounting to $30,000 in his own surety at the St Catherine Parish Court. L.A. Lewis, whose real name is Horace Lewis, was arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, which he committed earlier in the year when he joined a protest against the covid-19 protocols instituted by the government.

On Sunday, he was arrested for contempt of court after failing to enter an appearance at court for his ongoing matter.

The entertainment personality was taken to the police station, where a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he was a no-show at the calling of his case at the St Catherine Parish Court on March 16. He has only attended two dates for which his case was called, leading to the judge issuing the bench warrant.

He’s set to return to court on September 7. L.A. Lewis’ co-accused will also reappear in court on the same day. According to police, Lewis was arrested at a popular town center in Spanish Town on Sunday, and the bench warrant executed on him at the Spanish Town Police Station. At the time, he was distributing food to needy persons in the area.

However, Lewis was not pleased and took to social media as he claims that he was being kidnapped and that his constitutional rights were violated.

L.A. Lewis, who claims to be a maroon leader, has been vocal against the protective measures the Jamaican government instituted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The entertainer maintains that he’s being targeted by authorities who are violating his constitutional rights.