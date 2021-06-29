Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant & Their Daughters Vacation In Jamaica

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughter enjoyed a trip to Jamaica as even as the family recently settled the wrongful death suit with the helicopter company that crashed and caused the death of Bryant t and daughter Gianna.

The family has kept a low profile since the death of Kobe Bryant last year as they grieve and move forward. However, it seems that their family getaway to Jamaica was fun and relaxing. Bryant posted snaps of her trip with her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and the baby of the family, Capri, two.

Capri can be seen smiling as she has floated attached to her arms. “You have 6 months to get rid of those floaties, kitto. Don’t break our streak, Koko. You got this! Let’s go. #BabyoftheBunch.” Vanessa captioned a snap of the little one.

Vanessa Bryant was adorned with simple jewelry and had her hair grabbed up in a bun.

There were also photos of her kissing Capri as they stuck to the shallow side of the pool. Capri can also be seen wearing her mother’s designer sunglasses while in private on the way to Jamaica.

Bryant also shares a video with her girls as they discussed which of the four might ruin the trip.

However, Natalia quipped that she thought that her mother might win that award since she gets “really irritated real fast.” However, Vanessa said she felt it might have been Bianka because “‘she’s just like her mama!”

The family is finally sharing some private moments since the first anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant. The basketball legend, his daughter Gigi, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.