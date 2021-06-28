Shenseea Reveals New Boob Job: “I invested in my body yeah”

Did Shenseea go under the knife for a boob job?

The 24-year-old dancehall artist shared on Sunday that she now has breast implants. In a photo shared on her Instagram account, she had on a patterned pink bra and noticeably bigger boobs as she smiled in a close-up picture.

“I invested in my body yeah I’m done up,” she said.

Shenyeng shared two photos showing the news of her breast implants. Shenseea has not shied away from confirming or disclosing that she has had plastic surgery. The dancehall deejay previously had liposuction on her lower body. The mother of one has also been hitting the gym to get her body in shape.

Shenseea has previously dealt with rumors that she also did plastic surgery on her booty. She has since denied those allegations as false.

Meanwhile, it seems that she’s making new music for fans. The artist shared on her Instagram stories videos of her in the studio with producer London On Da Track. She also recently hit the studio with Moneybagg Yo, where they both delivered a fire freestyle in honor of the late great Biggie Smalls. There’s also a Drake collaboration on the tables for the young dancehall diva, so it’s safe to say that she isn’t just doing plastic surgeries; she is grinding.

Shenseea also shared that she was getting a lot of support from her fans since making the announcement that she had implants.

“if I didn’ know then, I know now- My ShenYenz Loyal Y’all one of my life supports fr! Holding it down EVERYTIME Thank You,” she said.

She also reposted comments that sought to drag her for the state of her breasts previously.

“Is the cross symmetrical now,” one commenter said. Another said “wel [sic] boobafternoon to her,” to a post shared on Twitter.

However, Shenseea, in true Libra fashion, made light of the comments: “Y’all play rough asf! But I like it,” she posted on her Instagram stories.