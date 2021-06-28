Lil Reese Offered To Help 6ix9ine’s Homeless Father After Viral Video

One of 6ix9ine’s biggest foes want to his his homeless father.

Lil Reese is hitting back at the news that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s father is in a homeless shelter while the rapper has refused to assist him financially, even though he has offered help to other folks he regularly trolled.

6ix9ine was released early from prison in 2020 and has been touring and performing across the country. He is constantly trolling other rappers for not being able to earn as much as him for shows because many had spoken on his career that he might not be able to recover as an artist following the negativity of his trial.

69 has since spent a lot of time trolling other rappers. The latest incident is him mocking fellow rapper Blueface for his upcoming boxing match where the prize money is $25k. However, as if to say that that is chump change, Tekashi flaunted a wad of cash in the same amount.

However, it seems that the tables are turning following the news that Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has not helped his father in a homeless facility.

Lil Reese, who has a documented history of back and forth with 6ix9ine online, has now offered to help the Brooklyn rapper’s father.

Reacting to news of Hernandez’s father being homeless, Lil Reese tweeted – “Where his daddy at I give him some money.”

Lil Reese wants to help 6ix9ine’s dad out. pic.twitter.com/nSk8tbh4Ks — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 28, 2021

Last month, Tekashi 6ix9ine went on a trolling rampage as he dragged Lil Reese online after a video surfaced online showing that he was bleeding after being shot for allegedly stealing a Suv. To make matters worse, he also started a GoFundMe account to buy Reese a car and even trolled Lil Durk to buy Reese a car.

It seems, though, that 69 has his insult turned back on him even though he doesn’t have a relationship with his estranged father. During his trial, the rapper made headlines after his father showed up at his trial and offered moral support. Hernandez, however, was not receptive as he commented prior to being sentenced, “I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade.”

“I don’t even know if this is a f***in’ joke, everything I go through,” 69 added.

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine’s father, who has the same name as the rap star, Daniel Hernandez, has been living in a homeless shelter for two years with no help from his wealthy son.

“Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” Hernandez, 60, said. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

Tekashi69’s father also said his son has not offered any money to support him.

“You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he said. “He’s been giving money to other people. … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.’”

Meanwhile, efforts by the senior Hernandez to mend the relationship have been unsuccessful as he was previously denied by the judge from speaking at 6ix9ine’s trial.

“It’s way too late to show and speak on his behalf. You squandered that right many years ago,” the judge said at the sentencing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer had previously disclosed that the rapper and his father have no relationship. His mother, Natividad Perez-Hernandez, threw the senior Hernandez out of the family home because he was caught using heroin.