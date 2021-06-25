Boosie Badazz Is Serious About Boxing Mark Zuckerberg In The Ring

Boosie Badazz is dead serious about boxing Mark Zuckerberg the CEO and Founder of Facebook, which also owns the popular photo app Instagram. As for the prize? Lifting his banned on Instagram would be sufficient.

The Baton Rouge rapper ran afoul of Instagram’s rules and got his account suspended twice earlier this year. To date, he has not recovered the banned account but has had to start a new one.

The last incident occurred where he shared a snippet from his music video in which he’s seen slapping a man he paid to appear in the video and be slapped. However, the video was reported, and Instagram removed the account. Boosie Badazz was angry as he called out Zuckerberg, who he labeled a “racist.”

In a VladTV, Boosie Badazz changed his mind as he took back the allegation that Zuckerberg was racist and instead said he’s like to b in a boxing ring with Zuckerberg.

“I got in my feelings,” he said in reference to the racism allegation. “I don’t know if he’s racist or not, I’m telling the truth, but I wanted to take it there. I want to set up a Triller. Boosie versus Zuckerberg. Celebrity boxing match. They just showing me there’s level to shit. People can really put you in your place when you don’t own shit or you don’t have no rights to sh*t.”

Lil Boosie has been advocating for a black-owned Instagram account. He says he’s asked Diddy to fund the app and put him in charge.

“I reached out to Puffy. I called Puffy personally. ‘Puffy! Set up Instagram, man. Let me run that bitch. Call all the billionaires. Call Dre, everybody!’ I told Puffy call Jigga. Just like they entertaining, ain’t nobody entertaining like this Black community. We got crazy people that do the most crazy shit … I got people working on apps right now trying to get me my own social media. I’m working,” he said.

Boosie Badazz has been a regular at violating Instagram rules. Among his transgressions is posting sexually explicit content of strippers on his account. However, he says his Instagram is important, and he wants his original account back.

“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said at the time. “Mark Zuckerburger I need to talk to you. I don’t know what I did, but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did. This is how I feed my family.”

It’s unclear if the rapper was being serious or joking as he would normally, but he appealed to Zuckerberg to return his account since he uses it for business purposes.

“This is how I feed my family. We ain’t making no show money Mark Zuckerberg, none of the rappers. I need my Instagram back! Mark, I need my Instagram back. Mark Zuckerberg. I told everybody, ‘Call Mark Zuckerberg. At him right now. Tell him call my sister. We need to talk.’ I need my Instagram! I got people’s money I gotta post.”

For the most part, the rapper has been keeping calm on his new account with no sight of new infractions. Last year he had problems going live and posting certain content. However, it’s unclear if that’s still the issue.