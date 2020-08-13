Boosie Badazz Pleads With Mark Zuckerberg To Reinstate His Instagram, Gets Trolled On Twitter

Boosie Badazz is getting roasted on Twitter after posting a video pleading with Mark Zuckerberg to reinstate his Instagram account after getting banned.

Some celebrities are financially comfortable enough to have it easy these days, taking time off from work during the pandemic to relax at home with their families and leisurely interact with fans. However, others have felt the effects of the worldwide shutdown, especially on their bank accounts. For artists who rely on the income of live shows and ongoing production on projects that require large staffs, coronavirus has made it so that continuing to generate a salary requires some creativity and risk-taking. For Boosie Badazz, this has meant taking his controversial and often explicit content to social media, but now the rapper has hit a roadblock in his new endeavors.

Boosie Badazz has had his hands in several forms of businesses lately, even using his fame and social media accounts to promote local businesses for a fee. However, now that his Instagram account has been banned, the Baton Rouge rap legend’s income source in the pandemic is drying up. Therefore, he is now pleading with Mark Zuckerberg to restore his privileges, so he can continue to make money.

“Mark Zuckinburger (sic),” Boosie began in a desperate video, “I need to talk to you.” Boosie went on to claim that he doesn’t understand why his IG use has been prohibited, saying, “I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”

Boosie Badazz was previously issued a warning for the explicit content featured on his Instagram Live feed, but he recently moved his adult entertainment to an OnlyFans Page. While the exact reason for his recent ban isn’t clear, it is speculated that his constant promotion of said OnlyFans page featuring sexual images and alluding to the sexual acts that can be viewed on Boosie’s OnlyFans might be the reason for the restriction. Perhaps Lil Boosie should consider some different content for his social media pages going forward, but let’s hope he figures out his financial situation quickly for the sake of his family.

Uh oh! Boosie is trying to get to the bottom line about his Instagram getting deleted! ? pic.twitter.com/NucSvgOEW2 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) August 13, 2020

Boosie is HURT Instagram deleted his account ? pic.twitter.com/Sg7E18nOdP — Rap All-Stars ? (@RapAllStars) August 13, 2020

This was probably the most damning piece of evidence when Instagram was debating over removing Boosie’s account ?? pic.twitter.com/9RLY4wLSEg — This is an Autumn Night Stan Acct (@bigfish1906) August 13, 2020

Boosie dumbass: *breaks every IG rule Boosie's IG: *gets deleted Boosie dumbass: pic.twitter.com/ZtqEZlHuwL — Big Girl Slay ? (@Biggirlslay) August 13, 2020