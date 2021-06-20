Usain Bolt Sparks Engagement Rumors After Revealing Twins

Are usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett engaged?

It’s a special Father’s Day for Usain Bolt as the legendary sprinter and recording producer welcomes his twin sons with long-time partner Kasi Bennett. The couple shared their twin boys Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt in a lovely family photo on father’s day as Kasi B shared her appreciation for Usain on Father’s Day.

The photos, which appear to be taken from a newborn photoshoot for the twins, were set amongst a crisp spring neutral set up with the boys in the family all wearing white while the girls wore a light peach color.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones,” Kasi captioned the photo. “We love you world without end.”

The babies were asleep in baskets to the left and right of Kasi and Usain, who both smiled at each other and at the camera while Olympia, who turned one year old in May, looked on.

The couple also seems to have taken their relationship to the next level as Kasi is sporting what appears to be a diamond ring on her wedding finger, which some fans of the couple speculate to be a sign that they are married. However, there’s no confirmation from either of the pair as to the legal status of their relationship.

In spite of both Bolt and Kasi have been private about the pregnancy, news of their family expanding comes as a welcomed surprise for their large fan bases, as can be seen from the millions of fans wishing them congratulations on their social media accounts.