A$AP Rocky is Grateful for Rihanna Ahead of Documentary Premiere

A$AP Rocky says he’s grateful to have Rihanna and weighs in on Trump making things worst for him in Sweden.

While the last year and a half or so has been crazy for just about everyone, A$AP Rocky has been through a particularly tumultuous time in his life. Things are looking up for the rapper in more ways than one, however, and he was quick to comment on one of his most famous blessings when interviewed on the red carpet ahead of his documentary premier on Sunday.

Entertainment Tonight stopped Rocky to ask about Rihanna’s appearance in the doc at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, to which A$AP responded that it is “important to have that support in real life, ya know?” He then added, “It’s amazing and I’m honestly truly blessed, for real.”

A$AP’s show of appreciation for his superstar girlfriend came as no surprise considering his recent reference to RihRih as “the love of my life” and “the One”. In addition to the singer and fashion mogul’s appearance in the film, Rocky’s documentary, titled Stockholm Syndrome, also features cameos from Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Tyler the Creator.

The film details the rapper’s run-in with the law while visiting Sweden, where he was arrested following a fight and tried for assault in 2019. A$AP Rocky spent time in a Swedish prison after being deemed a flight risk by the Swedish government, and was even put into solitary confinement for a portion of his jail time.

In addition to the celebrity cameos and dive into the Swedish justice system, the film also addresses the odd involvement of former President Donald Trump. Trump used the rapper’s detainment to do what many considered a blatant display of pandering, saying, “Many, many members of the African American community have called me—friends of mine—and said, ‘Could you help?’ So I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country.”

It seems that Trump’s involvement only worried A$AP, as he admits in the film, saying, “I kinda was scared that Trump was going to f*ck it up.”

While he goes on to say that he appreciated the President’s support, he adds, “I was also scared that it would jeopardize me being in [jail] longer.” A$AP was eventually found guilty of assault but allowed to return to the US, and he maintains throughout the film that the Trump administration did more harm than good.