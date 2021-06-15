Migos Blow Smoke With Popcaan In Jamaica In “Why Not” Video

Migos have marked the start of summer with their brand new video for “Why Not,” which was shot in Jamaica.

The Atlanta trio spent time on the island earlier this year, soaking the sun while making connections with arguably the most loved dancehall entertainer in recent years, Popcaan. Fans were of the assumption that the visit was simply to shoot the music video for “We Going Crazy” off Dj Khaled’s recent effort. It turns out the Atlanta boys saved a bit of the heat for themselves. “Why Not” is the first video to be released after debuting the 3rd installment of the Culture series.

The linkup with Popcaan resulted in the Unruly Boss making an appearance in the video. Aside from his cameo appearance, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff take turns goofing around on the pristine, white sands of the island. Whether it is spitting lyrics in front of a beautiful ocean view or riding their ATV, it’s clear the visuals for this Quality Control single were pretty fun to make. Wyatt Winfrey and Nathaniel Leshem handle the direction and editing of the video, which also includes shots taken in the US.

Culture III is the group’s 4th studio album and follows up their smash hit Culture II, which debuted on January 26, 2018. Similar to II, their most recent offering features a number of big names, including Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Drake, Future, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, NBA Youngboy, and Polo G. Ironically, the album is currently gunning against Polo G’s “Hall Of Fame” for the top spot on the coveted Billboard 200 album chart. So far, “Hall Of Fame” is expected to land anywhere between 165K-175K. Meanwhile, Culture III is expected to pull in figures of 125K-135K, which is a bit of a fall from the whopping 199K they did in the first week of the release of Culture II.

Nonetheless, the Migos have been promoting the brand new project with some fiery freestyles, as they dropped their L.A. Leakers Freestyle while kicking it with Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk. Fans have been comparing both “Why Not” and their incredible freestyles to the heat Migos brought during their breakout years. What do you think?