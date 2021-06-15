Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’ Album Debut At No. 1 On Billboard

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s collaborative album is proving to be a big hit this week, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Voice of the Heroes is Lil Baby‘s second No. 1 on Billboard, while it’s Lil Durk‘s first time snagging the coveted spot. The album, which was completed in just 60 days, earned the equivalent 150,000 album units in the week ending June 10. The majority of units have been driven by streaming activity.

The joint project was released on June 4 and featured some of the biggest names in the rap game. Among those featured are Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Meek Mill.

As mentioned earlier, online streams drove the album to the top. Billboard says of the 150,000 albums sold by the duo, 144,000 were from streams. This means the album was streamed 197.71 million times. Actual hard copy albums comprised just over 4,000 of the sales recorded.

This year has been a good one for new artists to secure Billboard 200 number ones. Earlier this year, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, Moneybagg Yo, Rod Wave, Morgan Wallen, and Playboi Carti also debuted at number one in various weeks. This makes Lil Durk’s #1 debut the sixth from a newcomer this year.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the much-anticipated release. Some think the album is pure genius, while others think it’s recycled lyrics.

One Twitter user said, “Baby and Durk got the album of the year at this point.,” while another tweeted, “lil baby and durk album been on repeat since they dropped , shi too hard !”

On the other hand, however, there were critics of the album. One critic said, “Lil Baby & Lil Durk strike a natural chemistry that floats their joint album along, but more commonalities than points of contrast between these two make “The Voice of the Heroes” tedious and safe. Not without great moments, but certainly not great for any significant stretch.”

Will you be streaming “The Voice of the Heroes?”