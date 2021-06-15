50 Cent Excited About Big Meech Reduced Sentence, Gets Backlash From Roger Stone

50 Cent found an unlikely foe in Roger Stone after sharing his excitement about Big Meech’s coming coming early.

50 Cent is putting the finishing touches on his brand new Black Mafia Family (BMF) drama series, and it seems the timing has coincided with the news of an earlier release for one of the kingpins the biopic is based on. Fif has been sharing info on the show for some time now, proudly broadcasting the star-studded cast, which includes Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Empire’s Serayah.

He has already proven to fans and critics that he has what it takes to bring magic to tv through his Power series, which includes Book II Ghost and Book III: Raising Kanan. The storyline for BMF is expected to follow the lives of The Black Mafia family, inclusive of Demetrius “Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Both men were at the top of a nationwide drug smuggling and criminal operation, which ran for many years until they were apprehended in the early 2000s and prosecuted in 2007.

During the late 90s to early 2000s, the brothers allegedly raked in over $270 million from their operations. This strengthened their ties in the music industry, and they were regularly photographed with some of the biggest names in hip hop at the time. Unfortunately, the brothers were slapped with 25 and 30-year prison terms when they were found guilty.

Southwest T was released from prison in 2020 due to health concerns pertaining to Covid and is currently serving the remainder of his 25-year term under house arrest. Meech remains in prison despite numerous rumblings about a possible release. Fifty picked up on some recent details, who concluded that U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson reduced Meech’s sentence from 360 months to 324 months, essentially a 3-year decrease. This means that Meech could be returning home within seven years or less.

“Big Meech met the criteria for a sentence reduction USSG amendments 782 and 788, which revised the drug quantity and chemical quantity tables for all drug offenses,” AllHipHop mentioned.

Fif echoed the info shared by the outlet on his Instagram page by sharing a screenshot along with the following caption. “YES! Now you know this BMF show is gonna Blow everything off the f**king TV, the real sh*t different! Green Light Gang.”

The BMF series will be available for viewing on Starz TV Network.

50 Cent earned a response from Roger Stone who called him out for allegedly ripping off Big Meech over his life story.

“50 Cent, I got a beef with you,” Roger Stone said in a video that 50 Cent shared on Instagram. “You’re crowing about Big Meech getting a lousy three years knocked off his sentence? The fact is his co-conspirators, his brother and another man who has the exact same sentence have already been sprung. You ripped Big Meech off. You got $150 million from Starz to make a movie about his life and you paid him sh*t for his life rights. You’re full of sh*t. Free Big Meech, now.”