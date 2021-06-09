Sabrina Peterson Responds To T.I. Diss Track “What It’s Come To”

An official investigation has been launched into the sexual assault allegations made by Sabrina Peterson against T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris. The rapper stayed away from making any comments on the matter, that is, until he released his recent track “What It’s Come To.”

While his interesting lyrics sparked conversations on social media, it is the accompanying music video released on Monday this week that seemingly jerked another response from his accuser.

On Tuesday, June 8, Sabrina Peterson took to social media to respond to T.I’s “mockery of the situation.’

“I have been in federal trouble before. No matter how the public feels about [you] they can’t save you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since your million dollar team won’t tell you I will. You aren’t taunting me you are taunting your investigators. You aren’t taunting me you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized. DUMMY.”

Peterson did not stop there as she continued to thrash T.I.’s actions in her caption. “Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime. Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it something totally different to keep attempting to victimized that woman again & again. When it’s all said it done I took the high road & tried to give mercy but you repaid it with mockery. Get out the booth & behind cameras & SEE ME IN COURT!” She wrote.

Early this year, Sabrina Peterson accused T.I and Tiny of sexually abusing her and later revealed statements from over 30 women sharing similar claims. The women accused the couple of drugging them, sexually assaulting them, raping them, trafficking them, among other allegations.

T.I and Tiny Harris denied the claims when drama first erupted and did so again in the lyrics of the recent song.

“Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it? Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ ass b**ches/D*mn, this is what it’s come to.”

Peterson had given the rapper a 7-Day window in which to apologize, and she would no longer press charges. T.I laughed at the request on Instagram when it was made and included a snippet of the audio in the new music video.

The rapper also wrote in the video, “A toxic person will create drama and then portray themself as the victim,” a quote from Syreeta Butler.

Both parties are sticking to their stories, which means all parties will undoubtedly find themselves in court.

Watch T.I. music video “What It’s Come To” below.