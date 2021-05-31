T.I. Laughs Off Sabrina Peterson’s Request For Apology

T.I. appears to be amused by one of his sexual assault accusers request for an apology.

Last week Sabrina Peterson requested an apology from T.I. and promised to, in return, drop the sexual assault lawsuit she filed against him. On Monday (May 31), T.I. is unabashedly laughing at the request. The rapper posted a picture of himself and his pack of celebrities, including Ne-Yo and Kevin Hart, laughing heartily. He captioned it, “An apology? – Drako voice #whatItsComeTo.” The “Live Your Life” rapper also made sure to add some laughing emojis for emphasis.

Peterson filed a lawsuit accusing T.I and his wife, Tiny, of sexual abuse and violence in January. The accusations took social media by storm, with users debating whether or not T.I. and Tiny Harris could be guilty of such acts. Needless to say, the couple denied the allegations soon after and has been defending themselves since.

On Wednesday (May 26), Peterson took to Instagram and went live to demand an admission of guilt and apology from the couple, which she wanted within a time frame of seven days. She then promised to drop the lawsuit in return.

“Tell the truth about me, tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize and I’m gone,” she said. “I don’t want one dime and here’s the other stipulation, do it within seven days…. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologize and I’m gone.”

The Pretty High Company owner said the reason for the change of heart is because the lawsuit is putting her business at a disadvantage.

“I don’t want a dime from you….but if I gotta keep drawing this sh*t out, if I gotta keep stepping away from my motherf**king brand, I gotta keep stepping away from my weed and my weed jars, I gotta keep stepping away from my motherf**king packaging, I gotta keep stepping away from my fundraising I’m supposed to be doing, my 12 million dollar fundraise, if I gotta keep stepping away from my godd**mn desk to answer these godd**mn calls… then it is what it is,” she said.

But some social media users are not buying it.

“If an apology is all it takes, somebody was lying,” one person commented. Another pointed out, “I never heard of a victim that just wants an apology, usually they push for justice and some more sh*t,” and another argued, “You cost them MILLIONS. And you now talking bout “sike nah just say sorry and I’m good.”

Peterson has not only made public her own sexual abuse accusations but also shared similar allegations against the couple from over 30 anonymous women. Recently, in a shocking twist, a male accuser has also come forward alleging that he was abused by T.I and Tiny.