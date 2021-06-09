Megan Thee Stallion Sponsoring Student Through Roc Nation’s School of Music

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she’s big on education.

Even though Megan Thee Stallion is still pursuing her degree, she intends to help another person do the same. In a show of true philanthropy, the “Savage” singer has announced that she will pay the tuition for one student who attends the Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment.

The gesture, which will be in the form of a full ride, will be for all four years at Roc Nation’s new school. The school is located at Brooklyn’s Long Island University campus and will open its doors this fall. TMZ first reported on the announcement and also stated that potential students can apply for the scholarship now.

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose,” she said in a statement.

Megan Thee Stallion is already carded to be a guest lecturer at Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus. She is participating in the university’s Industry Expert Speaker Series. The “Wap” rapper is still pursuing her own higher education at Texas Southern University. She is currently finishing up a degree in healthcare administration. She is expected to drop a new single this Friday, June 11, called “Thot Sh*t.”

Hip hop record producer, record executive, DJ, lecturer, and rapper 9th Wonder is also expected to teach at the school. He was the first to be recruited and will also be an artist in residence for the school. He spoke to HipHopDX about his intentions for the upcoming semester.

“I always try to challenge my students to just think on a very critical level. Sometimes, in our very push-button, hands-on, everything’s in front of you world, critical thinking is not as strong as it used to be,” he said.