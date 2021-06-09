Drake Teams With Live Nation For Open History Concert Venue in Toronto

OVO Boss, Drake looks like he’s thinking about the post-pandemic future.

The Canadian rapper has announced that he will be jumping into the live entertainment business by launching his first music venue called History. The launch is in conjunction with Live Nation Canada and will be able to seat 2,500. It is expected to open in Toronto closer to the end of 2021. The hope is that it will help fans to feel a more intimate connection with performers at concerts.

The official announcement was made yesterday, June 8, and the “Controlla” singer took to Instagram to share the concept behind the venue with his fans.

“When I was younger in Toronto the biggest goal in the world to me was getting a crispy Iceberg or Girbaud fit from Jaydees Connections with @goldoildiamonds and trying to get into this legendary party called History Dance. I never made it in but I always heard all about it in the days to follow,” Drake explained.

He added, “Now thanks to this partnership with @michaelrapino artists from all across the world can come to Toronto and make their own History. See you in FALL 21 @historytoronto.”

He also intends to use History to offer artists a versatile and intimate destination. These entertainers will get the chance “to perform and connect with fans in Toronto,” he said. The venue will be the site of at least 200 concerts and events a year.

Drizzy explained further through a press statement how much the partnership meant to him. “Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History. I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

In the same statement, the Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino added, “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.”

The plan to launch the venue has been in the works for about three years now, and it will be located at 1663 Queen Street East in the Beaches neighborhood.