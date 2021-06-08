Tommy Lee Sparta Shares Softer Side With Photo Of His 5 Sons

Tommy Lee Sparta is showing the family man side of him in his latest Instagram post of five of his children.

As he continues to tough it out in prison, dancehall artist Tommy Lee Sparta is feeling a bit nostalgic about his home and family life. On Friday (Jun 4), the deejay took to Instagram to share a photo of his kids, sending them love from behind bars. Some fans were surprised to learn that the Sparta Boss was not just a boy-dad but a father to at least a handful of sons.

In the photo he posted, Tommy Lee Sparta’s sons all posed for a snapshot at the Coral Cliff Gaming Lounge and Casino in Montego Bay. Seemingly gratified by a day at the arcade, the youngest was all smiles while some of his older brothers opted for a much more serious countenance as we would expect from their dad. White socks and sliders seemed to be the theme as all five boys were uniformed in that way.

Alongside the photo of his sons on Instagram, Tommy Lee Sparta wrote, “Daddy love unno.” The post received a ton of feedback, including from the deejay’s longtime producer Damage Music who wrote, “Family” with the “100” emoji. Fans also reacted with red hearts in the comments hoping to send some of that love back to the artist who is currently serving a prison sentence for a firearm.

The post garnered thousands of likes and reactions. “Watch pickney,” one fan wrote, attracting hundreds of likes from others. “Tommy get him first youth when him a fourteen, big up the boss youth them,” another supporter commented, “spartan family free up Tommy Lee.” Some fans were awed at the photo simply because Tommy Lee Sparta rarely shows this side of him.

Earlier this year in March, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.