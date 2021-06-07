Tina Snow – Megan Thee Stallion’s Alter Ego Back With New Song “Thot Sh*t”

Megan Thee Stallion announces a new song “Thot Sh*t” and she is bringing back Tina Snow in futuristic form.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s alter ego is once again ready to strut her stuff, and she has orchestrated a pretty dramatic entrance to do so. The Houston native made the recent announcement on her Instagram page when she shared video footage of herself locked in a chamber while being administered all of Snow’s most lovable traits, including body, mental health, confidence, bars, and of course, those knees. The alter-ego was first introduced on her breakout project, also titled Tina Snow.

The body of work featured “Big Ole Freak,” a track that earned the female rapper her place among others such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Megan would go on to collaborate with Cardi B on one of her biggest and most controversial tracks to date, “WAP.”

The Houston hottie also provided fans with an ear full of Good News in November 2020, when she dropped her debut album. The project featured a ton of collaboration and featured from the likes of DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug.

Her Tina Snow alter ego was sadly not found anywhere on the project, which annoyed fans who simply adore her. Her work in 2020 was still of such a high caliber that it ensured she walked away with a number of Grammy wins at the recent staging of the award show.

A return of her alter ego should no doubt mean more music and electrifying bars that Snow is revered for, and fans are already welcoming the move. There is no confirmation on whether it will be just for one single or an entire album featuring Tina Snow.

Thee Stallion announced the title of the new single on IG on Monday. “Thot Sh*t” is scheduled for release on June 11, marking an official end to her hiatus from music and from social media.

In the meantime feast your eyes on the clip below.