Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hiatus From Music & Social Media

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is taking a break from both social media and the rap game, effective immediately. This big change is to allow her to charge up and prepare for her next big project, which is coming soon.

The “Savage” rapper made a number of posts which included cryptic photos and videos on social media showing her literally in a state of recharging. The rapper appears to be in a large fluid-filled tank, laying still with an oxygen mask over her face.

The system message displayed in the video states, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next….In her absence, mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [Thee Hotties] lead a brave RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Megan later took to Twitter to announce that she would “be back when it’s time.” She also proceeded to change all her social media accounts’ profile photos to the one of her recharging.

I’ll be back when it’s time ? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 22, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion announcement has fans in suspense, which is probably the reaction the rapper had hoped for. While they are not sure what big move the rapper is coming with next, some fans are speculating that it will be a deluxe version of her November 2020 debut album, “Good News.”

This speculation comes as fans pointed out that the bodysuit worn in her “Good News” photoshoot was the same video suit the rapper is wearing in one of her recent posts.

The 26- year-old rapper has been enjoying the success of having several hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and also becoming a three-time Grammy Award winner just this year.

Fans are expecting much bigger things since, from the looks of it, the rapper is planning a hip-hop takeover.