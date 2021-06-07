Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam As Senior Strategic Advisor Focusing On A&R

Snoop Dogg is definitely one of those rappers and businessmen who have wide influence in Hollywood not only with his musical background but also his new endeavors as an actor, which sees him on the big screen far more frequently than in the past.

Now, Snoop Dogg upping the ante as he steps into a new role at Def Jam which will see him working with the label’s executive team and artists.

On Monday, he disclosed that he’s joining the label as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, which will be a “new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.”

His new role means that he will be a senior strategic advisor tasked with “immediate focus” on A&R and creative development. According to a release from Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, Snoop will report directly to him and Def Jam’s interim Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Harleston.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” Grainge said in the release.

Harleston also shared his excitement at the opportunity to work with Snoop whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

“I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years,” he said. “Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

In his usual comedic style, Snoop Dogg announced in a video his new role where he said to fans, “there’s a new creative consultant for Def Jam Recordings… You looking at him right now.”

He shared the motive behind his decision as he disclosed that he has always looked up to Dej Jam Records since he was a child. “As a kid, as a young rapper, Def Jam Records was the holy grail of hip-hop,” Snoop said.