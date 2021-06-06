“U Know Di Vibe” Aidonia Drops Summer Anthem With Trophy Wife Kimberly Megan

“U Know Di Vibe” is the title of Aidonia’s new summer jam released on Friday, June 4. The song and its accompanying video, which features his ‘Trophy Wife’ Kimberly Megan, are definitely giving off the summer vibe that the artiste perhaps had intended.

The video was directed by Cinema 20K, who also shot a number of Didi’s previous videos, including “Race Car” and “Oh Ye.” The video is set on a beautiful beach, and for the most part, Kimberly strolls in the sand in a sexy bikini. The video features playful moments between the couple and as they golf and roll around in the deejay’s Mercedes-Benz.

Aidonia opens the three-minute track, “drop top in the summertime link up a gyal and pick her up ina a hour time.How we roll me nuh leff eh big matic pon mi belly white T shirt cover mine. U know di vibe, u know di vibe, cruise round di ride cruise round di ride wit a cute trophy wife.”

While the song is fresh on the scene, the 40-year-old Dancehall deejay has been teasing the single for some months. Reports are that the fun in the sun visuals was captured during Kimberly’s October 11, 2020 birthday celebration in Montego Bay.

Aidonia captioned his post that day, “U KNOW DI VIBE,” a teaser for the newly released tune.

Kimberly and Aidonia got married in 2016, but they have been together for more than a decade. The two share an eight-year-old son, King Khalif Lawrence.

The couple has definitely been #couplesgoals for social media users, who welcomed Kimberly’s presence in the video.

“Jah know this hit hard. You don’t need models when your wife is Kimberly Megan #Respectfully,” one person wrote. Another complimented, “A guess we can say Aidonia is the summa king.”

In just under 48 hours after its release, the song and video garnered 115,067 views on YouTube.