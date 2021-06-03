Spice, Shaggy & Sean Paul Set For Jimmy Kimmel Live

Spice will become the latest Jamaican dancehall artiste to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she appears on the show next week. Spice will be appearing alongside Shaggy and Sean Paul to perform their hit single “Go Down Deh.”

Spice announced the performance on her Instagram page today (June 2), where she posted an image of herself, Shaggy, and Sean Paul, alongside the caption, “JUNE 15th #GoDownDeh on @jimmykimmellive Tune in @direalshaggy @duttypaul.”

“Go Down Deh” has been trending on YouTube for over four weeks and has surpassed 10 million views in that time. The song is still #21 on YouTube’s trending music chart.

On Tuesday (June 1), Spice celebrated her accomplishment, posting, “I woke up with all my 31 teeth showing this morning (Yes I lost a tooth in the back). All smiles, happy , grateful and Humbled #GoDownDeh is 10 Million Views in 4 Weeks and have been on Trending for 4 weeks now. FIRST IN DANCEHALL #TeamJamaica Besties I love you all so much #MyFansaretheBest I said what I said.”

The post was seemingly met with shade from artiste manager Romeich, who claimed that his artiste Shenseea was the first to accomplish the feat of reaching 10 million views with her song “Blessed.” Shenseea’s single was not on the trending music list for over a month, making Spice’s accomplishment unique.

In response to the shot from Romeich, Spice reposted a tweet from a fan page which said, “Spice “Go Down Deh” is on trending it means “Real people” are actually watching, @Spiceofficial is the first female from Jamaica to be on trending for 4 weeks #NobuyViews 10 MILLION REAL VIEWS.”

Spice captioned the repost, “REAL VIEWS”. This morning, she doubled down on the real views comment, posting a screenshot of her song on YouTube showing it had amassed 10.3 million views.

The entertainer captioned the image, “Dancehall I’ve been with you for 20 years ?? Way before social media was a thing. You’ve been supporting me way before they even made Instagram and to still be here receiving this Genuine love, I don’t take it light.”

She continued, “I’m humbled and grateful… I have to continue to say thanks, Yes I’m the first female to be on trending for a Month and I love and appreciate all of you so much, so I will continue to say THANK YOU Besties we got this… Don’t listen the noise Go Down Deh is still on trending #Summersong #godownchallenge #Godowndeh #TeamJamaica on trending means real people are watching.”

“Go Down Deh” has been one of Spice’s most successful collaborations to date, reaching major milestones including being number 1 on the iTunes Reggae/Dancehall chart and peaking at #86 on the American iTunes chart. The single also peaked at #53 on YouTube’s global trending list and was #8 on Apple Music.

Spice’s performance will follow that of Reggae Grammy winner Koffee, who performed on the Jimmy Kimmel show in July of 2019.