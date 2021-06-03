Boosie Badazz Told A$AP Rocky Put A Ring On Rihanna And Give Her A Baby ASAP

Boosie Badazz has some relationship advice for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Last month A$AP Rocky revealed that Rihanna is the love of his life, something Boosie Badazz has confessed on numerous occasions. The Baton Rouge rapper is now offering advice to the young couple that announced their union only a few months ago. Lil Boosie’s Vlad TV interviews have now become the stuff of legends, and his recent appearance could not have been any different.

“Everybody got a fantasy bro. Me, you the world, has a fantasy and you know Rihanna was a fantasy of mine, you know, I haven’t even been commenting on Rihanna lately after I saw her with A$AP Rocky,” he admitted.

The “Burden on My Heart” rapper added, “I got love and respect at mother****ers at the same time. I haven’t been on that Rihanna sh*t cause you know I f*** with A$AP you know, I’m happy for A$AP.”

Boosie Badazz has been chasing Rihanna for quite some time. He had shared that his perfect day would be one spent with Rihanna and detailed how the day would go down. The rapper’s relentless pursuit became quite the norm for social media users who found his infatuation with the artiste very hilarious.

The rap star, which is usually unabashed by his infatuation, is apparently falling back now that A$AP and Rihanna’s relationship appears to be more serious.

Boosie is now suggesting that A$AP wastes no time to commit to ‘his’ lovely RiRi. “He need to put a ring on it, they look good together too,” he said. The rapper also suggested that A$AP “put a baby in her.”

“If y’all in love, I don’t see why they should have to be wearing protection if they in love. I definitely would be raw dogging her,” he said, seeming unfazed.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had been spotted by the media multiple times. However, neither the rapper nor the singer shared public details on the nature of their relation until last month during an interview with GQ.

Needless to say, fans welcomed A$AP professing his love for Rihanna as he gushed while sharing the details.

“She’s the love of my life; my lady,” he said. The 32-year-old “Wild for the Night” rapper disclosed that his relationship with Rihanna is the best he has ever had. He said things are “so much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’… I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The fashion icon did not respond to her boyfriend’s profession of love.

While the two have been friends for some years, their relationship was only confirmed last year in November. Rihanna had split from a 3-year relationship with her ex Hassan Jameel in January 2020, and not long after rumors sparked of her and A$AP Rocky’s relationship.

Things seem to be going quite well between the two, and maybe A$AP will take Boosie’s advice and “put a ring on it” or “put a baby in it.”