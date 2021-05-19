A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna ‘The love of my life’ As He Readies New Album

While A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have obviously been spending a lot of time together, the two do not usually share private details about their relationship with the public.

Fans are therefore welcoming A$AP Rocky‘s recent declaration of love to the “You Da One” singer in an interview with GQ for the magazine’s June/July 2021 cover story. The 32-year-old “Wild for the Night” rapper disclosed that Rihanna, 33, is without a doubt “the love of my life; my lady.”

The rapper gushed with details about his romantic life with the fashion icon, revealing that this current relationship is one of the best he ever had. When asked how it feels to be in a relationship, Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Perhaps things are more serious than the public had initially thought. Despite being photographed together by the paparazzi on a regular basis, neither had ever told the public of the gravity of their relationship.

A$AP Rocky, who declared that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely,” also shared his thoughts on starting a family, more than likely with Rihanna.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he disclosed.

In addition, the artiste told the magazine that some of his upcoming music was “absolutely” inspired by Rihanna and that she gives feedback on his work.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view,” he said.

The couple’s relationship was confirmed by sources in November last year. They had reportedly started dating after some years of friendship. Rumors of the relationship, however, sparked since Rihanna and her ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel split in January 2020. Rihanna and Jameel broke off a 3-year-long relationship.

Notably, that July, A$AP Rocky was featured in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign. Fans have used that instance as the start of their relationship, although there has not been any real confirmation as to when they decided to officially become a couple.

In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any wedding or baby announcements from Rihanna and A$AP.