Summer Walker & London On Da Track Airs Each Other Out On IG

Summer Walker and London On Da Track are airing each other out on Instagram.

Less than three months after they welcomed a newborn daughter, it seems there is trouble in paradise for Summer Walker and her baby daddy London on da Track. Summer took to her Instagram page to share a warning for the ladies to stay away from men like her on and off lover.

It all started when London shared a tweet that seemingly did not sit well with the “Girls Need Love” singer. The producer tweeted, “Don’t feel bad about helping someone & then they causally forget when they are in a better situation ….. A river that forgets it’s source will soon dry out.”

While he didn’t direct the tweet at Summer Walker, the two seemed to have had some disagreement because she interpreted the tweet as being meant for her.

She reposted the tweet on Instagram alongside the caption, “Ladies run from this type of man. A man that believes you are NOTHING without them from the start till the end will never want you to be anything without them.”

She continued, “They will sabotage anything you do solo and envy you once you begin to stand on your own 2 feet. That’s not real love, that’s control.”

Summer finished off by adding, “big narcissist vibes.” In a subsequent Instagram story the singer said, “God is my source / don’t ever play yourself.” She added, “& most importantly there’s no I in Team.”

After seemingly moving on from the topic and posting several unrelated stories, Summer came back to say, “& why would you want the mother of your child to soon ‘dry out’ so that I can’t provide for her. [crying laughing emoji] n*ggas is weird. If you ain’t the captain of the ship it’s just sink the whole ship lmao.”

She finally added, “Okay I’m done.” It’s safe to say the couple’s on and off relationship is facing rocky times. If their past is anything to go by, they’ll probably be back together in no time.