Summer Walker & London On Da Track Welcomes Baby Girl, Says She Won’t Share Pics

R&B songstress Summer Walker has officially confirmed the birth of her baby girl.

The confirmation comes almost a week after sources who claim to be close to the R&B singer hinted that her daughter had arrived. In posts on her Instagram page last night, Summer alluded to a fake page being created for her daughter by a fan while noting that there will be no pictures of her child on the internet.

In a follow-up, she said, “So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace.” Summer Walker added heart eyes and the angel emoji.

Summer Walker announced her pregnancy last November after initially denying that she was with child. Fans of the ‘Girls Need Love’ singer had been speculating that she was pregnant for weeks after they claimed to have seen a baby bump in an Instagram post.

In the early stages of her pregnancy, Summer Walker was heavily criticized by fans who were disappointed that she was bearing a child with famous producer London On Da Track. The couple has had a rocky relationship, with Summer seemingly calling off the romance several times, only to get back with her baby daddy, who has kids from previous relationships.

? l Confirmed! Summer Walker and Londonondatrack have officially gave birth to their baby girl today! ?? pic.twitter.com/IimfwTiWWn — ??????? ? (@summerliyah) March 24, 2021

London On Da Track has been accused of being an absent father by his previous children’s mothers and also by his current girlfriend, Walker. Late last year, during a rocky period, the singer called him out saying, “black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis ni**a lame (in reference to London).

She further wrote, “I guess ni**as still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.” At the time, many criticized Summer for putting herself in a situation she knew was less than ideal, having observed his behavior with his other children.

Despite the tough times in her early pregnancy, the singer and her producer beau seemed to have reconciled, with her having a largely uneventful pregnancy and in recent weeks announcing they were expecting a baby girl. The couple threw a lavish baby shower in late February, where the singer was gifted dozens of extravagant items from celebrity friends.

Fans of the singer have taken to social media to express their joy at the arrival of her daughter. One user commented, “Princess Bubblegum has arrived,” complete with heart emojis, while others commented on how fast Walker’s pregnancy seemingly was.

As usual, there were critics. One user both congratulated and shaded the new mother, writing “BABY MOMMA NUMBER 4. WELCOME TO A WORLD OF DRAMA AND MESS SIS. CONGRATSSS!”

Despite the negative comments, a baby is such a blessing, and Summer and London are surely overjoyed with their new bundle of joy. Congratulations to them both!