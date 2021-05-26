Sabrina Peterson Told T.I & Tiny Harris She Will Drop Lawsuit If They Apologize

Sabrina Peterson is promising to drop the sexual assault lawsuit against rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris if they apologize in the next seven days. Peterson went LIVE on Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to demand an apology from the couple who she accused of sexual abuse and violence in January.

“Tell the truth about me, tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize and I’m gone,” she said. “I don’t want one dime and here’s the other stipulation, do it within seven days…. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologize and I’m gone.”

Peterson, who was allegedly T.I and Tiny’s close family friend, says the lawsuit is hindering her work and business. The Pretty High Co. owner, a company that sells CBD tea, hemp flowers, and other related products, says while she is not seeking money from the couple, if the lawsuit continues to put her at a disadvantage in her business, “it is what it is.”

“I don’t want a dime from you….but if I gotta keep drawing this sh*t out, if I gotta keep stepping away from my motherf**king brand, I gotta keep stepping away from my weed and my weed jars, I gotta keep stepping away from my motherf**king packaging, I gotta keep stepping away from my fundraising I’m supposed to be doing, my 12 million dollar fundraise, if I gotta keep stepping away from my godd**mn desk to answer these godd**mn calls… then it is what it is,” she said.

Peterson’s first public claim against the rapper and the songstress came when she claimed that T.I put a gun to her head at a birthday party in 2009.

“you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” she posted. She told the media that after this incident eventually diffused, she distanced herself from the family but maintained a friendship with Tiny.

Along with her violence and sexual abuse allegations, Peterson also shared on social media anonymous allegations from over 30 other women.

T.I and Tiny had previously denied the allegations against them on social media and in a statement given to Complex. The statement, written by a spokesperson for the couple, said, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have not yet responded to the ultimatum.