Kodak Black Takes Dig at Hawks Star Trae Young For Fear Of Birds

Kodak Black appears to take a dig at Trae Young for allegedly being scared of birds.

NBA fans around the globe are currently glued to the playoff series that’s ongoing between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks. Hawks fans believe in their leader Trae Young and his ability to give them series win. Knicks fans are, of course, hoping for the opposite.

He’s risen to the occasion so far, and last Sunday, May 23, the point guard scored two dramatic clutch points at the end of the game to give the Hawks a narrow victory at Madison Square Garden. New York Knicks fans have taken to trying to meme Young probably in hopes of causing him to fall off his game.

When his team won that game, he said: “I wanted to hear those F-U chants again,” when he spoke to TNT right after the game. He finished with impressive stats, including 32 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists in his first career playoff game. It’s clear he’s on a mission for his team.

Some well-known names have jumped into the trolling, like Skip Bayless and NYC mayor Bill de Blasio. Kodak Black is also getting in on the act. He jokingly trolled Young on Twitter recently, asking him: “How You Scared Of Birds But You Play Fa The Hawks?” It’s a bit of a low blow since Young has admitted to and has been very vocal about his ornithophobia, which is the fear of birds. Kodak used the irony of his situation as he tries to distract the star point guard.

Maybe the trolling worked as the Knicks came back and defeated the Hawks last night, May 26. The series is now tied at 1-1. There’s no doubt that Young will be fired up and ready to hit back at critics and trolls when the series continues in Atlanta on Friday, May 28.

As he put it after Sunday’s game: “If I’m offending them with my play that they hate me that much, I’m obviously doing something right. I just got to let my play do the talking. At the end of the day, fans can only talk. They can’t guard me. They’re not out there playing.”