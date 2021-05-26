T.I. & Tiny Harris Male Accuser Hires Attorney Joining Dozens Of Women

T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris now has a male accuser on their hands.

In an interesting twist, the attorney representing several of the people accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault has disclosed that one of the accusers is a male. The attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is representing a total of eleven of the alleged victims, made the disclosure while speaking at a recent press conference.

Up until this point, the public was not aware that any of the alleged victims were men. All of the victims who have spoken out publicly so far are females. Several of these women have claimed that they were held against their wills, drugged, raped, and assaulted by T.I and his wife. The number of accusers has since grown to more than 30 people.

The rapper and his wife, Tiny Harris, who is a former member of the R&B group Xscape, have vehemently denied the claims against them.

The news of the alleged male victim follows the reported launch of a new case by the LAPD regarding an incident that reportedly took place in 2005. In the LAPD report, the accuser alleges that the celebrity couple drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Another accuser who recently came forward alleges that the couple held her against her will and forced her to have sex with “Hot In Here” rapper Nelly.

While the accusations continue to roll in, T.I. and Tiny caught a lucky break when they were cleared on one sexual assault investigation that took place in Las Vegas. The couple is yet to address the latest accusations, but in a post to her Instagram stories today (May 20), Tiny posted a cryptic message. She said, “Everything works out better than you expect it, when you just relax and let God handle it.”