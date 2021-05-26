Kanye West Reportedly Dating Model Irina Shayk Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West is said to be dating model Irina Shayk even as his divorce from Kim Kardashian is ongoing.

News of the dating rumors surfaced on Wednesday that West is secretly courting Shayk, according to a secret news source speaking to DeuxMoi. According to the source, neither Kanye West nor Shayk has confirmed the news, but the source is quoted as saying “after thorough investigation “perhaps some interest [between the two are] there.”

Both Shayk and Kanye are known to each other, with her appearing in one of his 2010 music videos, “Power,” in which she played an angel. Shayk was also spotted wearing a Kanye X Balenciaga shirt he designed as a tribute to DMX, which further added fuel to the rumors.

Fans have also taken note of Kanye’s including Shayk in the lyrics for his song “Christian Denim Dior Flow,” in 2010 as part of a list of women he said he’d like to get to know better. The lyrics said, “I’m wildin’, I’m on a thousan’. I wana see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen.”

She also was among the models that walked the runway for Paris Fashion Week in 2012 for his collection. As fans speculate whether Shayk fits the bill of Kanye wanting to date “an artist or a creative person” in his next relationship as a source speaking about Kanye’s next dating steps has said, neither of the two have hinted at a possible relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly met in 2012 and got married in 2014. They have four children together and are in the midst of a divorce, with Kim Kardashian filing for primary custody of the children and their home in California.