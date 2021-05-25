Pregnant Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Safaree Less Than 2 Years Of Marriage

Erica Mena has filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels after almost two years of marriage.

The couple that got married in 2019 has split as Erica Mena reportedly filed for divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia on Friday. This came as a shock to some fans since Erica is currently pregnant with their second child. She gave birth to their first child just last year, one-year-old daughter Safire. Now that they’re expecting their second, a divorce was the last thing anyone expected.

The Love & Hip-Hop stars have been very vocal about their relationship issues in the past, but they seemed to had finally gotten it together when they tied the knot in Georgia, where they currently lived back in 2019. According to the divorce papers obtained by TMZ, Erica Mena is requesting primary physical custody of her and Safree’s one-year-old daughter, Safire. She is, however, willing to share legal custody. In addition, she also wants her and her husband’s current home in Georgia to be her exclusive residence.

Earlier this year, in February, Safaree says his marriage to Erica Mena was a mistake. “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

That was the first sign that there was trouble in paradise. Erica responded with a similar sentiment adding that Safaree was inconsiderate to her and their daughter. “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

Earlier this month when the couple announced that they are expecting their second child, they both seemed thrilled, but Erica might have discharged yet another hint that things weren’t okay with her and her husband. “More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway,” she wrote. “Marriage – It’s not easy at all,” she continued. “But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

It seems divorce may have already been in play by the time they made their pregnancy announcement. While little details are known now about their decision to end their marriage, that doesn’t usually last too long with reality stars.