Nicki Minaj Addresses Alleged Cocaine Use On IG Live

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to address rumors that she has been using drugs.

The Trinidadian rapper went Live on Instagram Thursday, May 13, to promote her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, which dropped moments after she ended the Live session. Her Barbz showered their queen with love, and she reciprocated with promises of new material, among other things. Nicki Minaj was full of life and optimism as she spoke about what is to come. It turns out that was not the only observation made by fans. Some Instagram users speculated that the rapper was sniffing consistently throughout her Live and concluded that she was on drugs.

The “Anaconda” rapper went Live again earlier today (May 14) to deny the rumors, reiterating that she has never used coke.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f**king drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherf**kin drugs I do in my motherf**king music. Always have, always f**king will,” She said.

“If I’m off em, I’m off em child, but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever,” She clarified.

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper went on to explain that she was sniffing throughout her Live because of her allergies. She adds that her natural body temperature is lower than the average person, according to her doctor, and this causes her to feel colder than everyone else. In addition, she says she also gets sick very easily, which is why she has always refrained from using drugs like that. She explained that she actually doesn’t judge persons who snort cocaine.

“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke. I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to,” She declared.

The rapper added, “Especially in the fashion world, that’s so common and normal, but yes… That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”