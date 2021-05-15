Drake Praised Kodak Black Calling Him A “Poet” and “Oracle”

Drake is a big fan of Kodak Black music.

Drizzy has commended Kodak Black on his new project titled “Haitian Boy Kodak.” The eight-track project was released on Friday (May 14), and on Saturday (May 15), Kodak disclosed that Drake ‘hollered’ at him via a direct message on Instagram and commended his work. The “ZEZE” rapper posted a screen recording of the conversation on his Instagram page.

“Man you always give me that inspiration,” one message read. Drake, whose Instagram handle is @champagnepapi continued, “Real POET”…. “Oracle.”

To these compliments, the 23-year-old Kodak Black responded, “I Wanna B Like You Bra, You The Greatest.” In a separate message, the rapper also jokingly said “Sign Me” with a laughing emoji.

“Man let’s do some music for sure,” Drake responded, also using a laughing emoji. “But for real you really on another level,” he added.

“Haitian Boy Kodak” is the first project since Kodak’s release from prison earlier this year. The young rapper was supposed to spend 46 months in prison for falsifying documents to obtain firearms in 2019, but his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump on his final day in office.

Although the rapper’s legal troubles seem to be far from over, he is still pursuing and pushing his music career. Notably, this is not the first time that the 34-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper commended Kodak on a new project.

Kodak’s December 2018 album “Dying to Live” also gained a compliment from Drake.

“Bro your album really one of my favorites in the last five years,” he said in one of the messages. In the other messages, he said, “The bars you are rapping about friends and your purpose is so pure.”

“What got you there? Like you are almost talking from this god level birds eye view of your own life. I wanna know how you broke that wall,” he added to his flattery. Kodak shared the messages on his Instagram page.