Meek Mill & Rick Ross Locked In Bitter Beef, DJ Akademiks Share Details

Are Meek Mill and Rick Ross beefing?

Meek Mill recently celebrated his birthday in Miami with a lavish party held at LIV nightclub, but it seems that the “Middle Of It” rapper was especially selective about who he allowed onto the guestlist for his private event. Not only did Meek ban the problematic Tekashi 6ix9ine, but there is also a rumor going around that the birthday boy didn’t let his own label head into the festivities.

According to Bossip, Rick Ross, the boss of Maybach Music Group, was turned away from Meek Mill’s reserved section of the nightclub despite the fact that Meek has been signed to Maybach since 2011.

Always quick to stir the gossip, DJ Akademiks quickly commented on the story, taking to Twitch to address the rumor without mentioning any names. “There’s an artist who’s signed to another artist,” he explains in the video. “People saw when the artist who’s signed to the other artist was having a party, the artist they’re signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places and I heard there was a big issue.”

Presumably taking aim at Meek, the DJ added, “One of your favorite artists who’s claimin’ that they lit, they a boss, they do whatever—they’re signed to another n***a. And allegedly, they beefin’ with the other n***a because they’re trying to get off the label. That’s what I heard.”

Of course, DJ Aks didn’t see the incident with his own eyes, but he does have access to insider information that makes this story a little more believable than just another internet rumor.

Akademiks also indicated that Meek has been trying to get out of his contract with Maybach for over a year, but Rick Ross is not budging when it comes to breaching contracts.

Since leaving Grand Hustle Records, Meek Mill has released four projects under Maybach Music, racking up several hits for the label alongside labelmates such as Wale and Gunplay. Only time will tell if Meek’s alleged icing out of his label head will allow him to escape his contract.