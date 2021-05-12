The Joe Budden Podcast Crash And Burn After Firing Rory And Blast Mal

The Joe Budden Podcast might be coming to a permanent end after Joey exploded and fired Rory before blasting Mal.

It’s not business as usual with hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, and the show may have come to its end following quite an exchange earlier today, May 12. Many believed that after co-hosts Rory and Mal went on strike, the working relationship had been repaired. That definitely doesn’t seem to be the case after Episode 437: “You Want It To Be One Way.”

Joe Budden has already allegedly taken down the episode just an hour after posting it, but in the age of social media, that was enough time for several recordings of the incident to pop up on Twitter.

In one clip, Budden can be heard complaining about contracts, advertisers, and money. At one point, he says: “You bring it, you eat different, I bring it, I eat different. You ni**ers ain’t brought sh*t.”

Joe Budden goes on to say: “Y’all will not continue to treat me this way. Y’all not going to continue to treat these people this way. Y’all take that f$ckin’ dark energy, that arrogance and entitlement somewhere else. I say all of that to say, we gonna do this since Rory feels like he has so many options,” he’s heard saying.

Later on, he adds: “Somehow he still feels he’s running the show. He still feels like he has choices and options. He feels like he’s entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract, and from this point forward, you are fired! And you’re not welcome back.

A clearly upset Budden goes on to say: “Mal, I’m the person that has to say that. The gall of you to think you are deserving the way that I am.”

Twitter user @TheDarknessDev posted up the alleged heated confrontation.

It didn’t take long for Joe Budden’s former Everyday Struggle co-host Akademiks to jump on the issue and let his fans know that he’d be speaking on the matter. He Tweeted: “See y’all on twitch today at 3 p.m. Classic stream incoming. I promise.”

Just about two months ago, Rory and Mal went on strike following an argument. The crew recently reunited on April 28. It looks like the dream is over, though as Joe Budden acknowledged that the show was over with a tweet early Wednesday morning, writing, “Helluva run. God bless!”

In another tweet, he added: “Friend or not, I’m NEVER funding someone’s sabotage of me, that will NEVER happen… i get far away from the threat…. You can think piece until your face turns blue.”

