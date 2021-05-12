Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Suspect Eric Holder Trial Push Back To End Of 2021

Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial has been delayed yet again thanks to the suspect Eric Holder.

It’s been two years since Eric Holder was arrested and charged for the murder of businessman and rapper Nipsey Hussle. After court delays in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday (May 11).

According to TSR, Holder refused to come out of his cell, causing Judge Clay Jacke to postpone the hearing again. The newly appointed judge was assigned to the case after the previous presiding Judge Robert J. Perry retired.

Back in December, Judge Perry had postponed the trial for three months following the impact of the pandemic on court proceedings. Eric Holder has also had a change of attorney after his previous legal counsel Lowynn Young took a position on the judge’s bench, leaving criminal defense attorney Aaron Hansen to represent him. This is usually enough to get the defense granted a continuance which means further postponement.

In a statement, court officials told The Shade Room that “a new judge coupled with a new defense attorney can only mean that it will take a few months for them to get caught up on the case.” The trial has already been pushed back for over a year, and when Eric Holder refused to leave his cell for his latest court appearance, it only delayed it further.

Holder was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of assault with a firearm. His last attorney tried to petition the court to request a reduction in his bail from $6.5 million to $2.5 million claiming he is not a flight risk or danger to society. His attorney argued that even a reduction to $4 million would satisfy the concerns of the court and District Attorney.

Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which leaves him facing life in prison if convicted.