Migos Announces New Single Off “Culture III” Drops On Friday

Migos announces new single “Straightenin” off Culture III coming this Friday.

This Friday (May 14) will no doubt be the most festive day of the week as it relates to new music releases. The hip-hop community is under the promise of projects from J. Cole and Kodak Black and a single from returning rapper Nicki Minaj.

Migos has added their name to the list of hot releases coming up on Friday. On Wednesday (May 12), Offset posted the cover art for the song “Straightenin” with the caption revealing the release date, “5/14 midnight.” Takeoff and Quavo made similar posts and received similar feedback from fans excitedly anticipating the new song.

The trio has been teasing the public with snippets of the single for some time, vibing to the song up to last month. The song might be the lead single from the group’s highly awaited upcoming album, Culture III. The full album will be released sometime this year, but the exact date has not yet been revealed.

The album will follow their “Culture II,” project which was done in 2018. Culture II was a double album that consisted of 24 tracks. The album was diverse with features from different artists, including Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Post Malone. Production work was also done by a variety of collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Buddah Bless, Metro Boomin, Kanye West, Murda Beatz, and others.

Fans are speculating that “Culture III” will be bigger and better, especially after Migos was featured on DJ Khaled’s album “Khaled Khaled.” Many commented that the group’s part on the song “We Going Crazy” featuring H.E.R left them yearning for more and definitely looking for it in the upcoming album.