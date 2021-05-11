Bounty Killer Blast Dancehall Artists Supporting Criminals Amid Police & Gunmen Shootout

Bounty Killer did not hold back on giving his opinion on the violence currently gripping Jamaica.

The dancehall legend speaks out after receiving the news of a shootout that took place earlier today on Trafalgar Road in New Kingston that left two gunmen dead and another in custody. The shootout, which took place at a rather busy intersection in the Kingston 5 area around midday, was captured by a curious onlooker who was standing out meters away from where the shots were being fired.

The “Benz and Bimma” recording artist took to his Instagram account to let his 815,000 followers know just how he felt about what had happened.

“Moments after this took place on Waterloo Rd two likkle mascaraed go meet them Waterloo the little youths them have no rawt_d sense today”, Bounty Killer said. He claimed that merely hours before receiving the news, he had posted the “Crime Stop Crime Crash” video, which is a motivational clip promoting peace and taking a stand against crime.

He showcased his disgust with the current state of the nation as a whole and stated that he would not have bothered to leave Riverton or Seaview Gardens if this is what can be expected after leaving the inner-city communities. The artist then went on to put down those who support persons who engage in criminal activities.

He then continued to show his hatred for these individuals, claiming that persons associated with those who support this type of behavior should also be condemned.

“Is this the Jamaica we all wanted ppl really is it I don’t know about nobody wanted but if this was the life I wanted I wouldn’t bother to leave Riverton or Seaview Gardens then so hear mi all of the Stinking Nasty Duty Rotten Johncrow Skirmish Zaar Criminal deh fi bloodclaath DEAD in cold blood I CARE ZERO,” Killer added.

“My stance this I Stand With Country anyone who is friends or associates with any kind of pu**y ole like this should be treated likewise Especially Some Artiste gal and boy who is buying guns and mining gunman and criminal bullet unuh fi get to str8 up mi nuh hide and talk mi bad bumboclaath man who nuh like it just say a word bitches and witches waiting, Killer added.

Bounty Killer has been very vocal in his stance against the crime and violence that has become the norm in Jamaica’s society. He recently challenged the Prime Minister’s view that dancehall music was the main cause of crime by listing other social factors which play major roles in the problem that is currently sweeping the island.