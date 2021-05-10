Trey Songz Being Investigated For Alleged Hit-And-Run

A woman is accusing artist Trey Songz of hit-and-run in which she says he hit her car, leaving her suffering an injury to her hand before driving off.

The woman has reported the incident to the police, which has been confirmed by police according to Celebrity news site TMZ.

According to the police, what appeared to be an incident of road rage went a little too far as the “Na Na” singer and the woman were involved in an argument while they were sitting in their respective cars. The incident occurred around midnight on Thursday, police say.

The argument reportedly escalated, and the woman alleges that Trey Songz used his car to bump into the woman’s car. At this point, she gets out of her car to confront him, but she says he then speeds off, hitting her hand in the process.

She then reported the matter to the police who took a report. However, the artist had already left the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, the artist has denied the allegations TMZ reported.

This latest incident is just one of a few incidents showing the artist having an uncontrollable anger problem. He’s presently facing a lawsuit for allegedly punching a bartender who was working at a Cardi B concert in 2019. Songz allegedly stood on the bar but became enraged after he was moved off, hitting the bartender in the head.

He also recently narrowly escaped charges after an altercation at a Kansas City playoff game with a police officer. That incident stemmed from the artist refusing to wear a mask.