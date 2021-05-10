50 Cent Already Picking Up Awards In Texas While Living His Best Life

50 Cent already making his presence felt in Texas after moving from the Tri-State area.

50 Cent seems to be fitting in well with his new home state, having finally decided to cut the cord on New York and moving to Texas. A week after making the announcement, the hip hop legend and movie producer shared his latest achievement on Saturday, a win in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where his Le Chemin du Roi champagne was named Grand Champion in the International Wine Competition.

The artist shared his excitement with ABC 13 news. “When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited,” 50 said. “I am very proud of this.”

Two couples, Demetra and Frank Jones and Leticia and Stephen Trauber, jointly purchased the rapper’s wine for $160,000. He shared the details on his Instagram official account, which included a true Texas-style trophy- a large saddle with Reverse Grand Champion Best Of Show 2021 etched on the side near the Rodeo Houston logo.

The rapper said, “They told me everybody who’s somebody in Houston is at the @rodeohouston,” he wrote. “I won reserve grand champion best in show. #lecheminduroi.”

The rapper also shared his experience getting accustomed to the culture of his new home after he lost out on a bid for a wine. “Man there are some people in Texas that got a lot of money,” he wrote. “I bid $175,000 for a bottle of wine and i still lost.”

The rapper recently moved to Texas and shared over the past week that he is now a resident of Houston. He said he would explain to his fans later about his move, but his signal “#greenlightgang” is definitely a hint as to the real purpose of the artist’s move, as we know has everything to do with his latest contract with Starz for Black Mafia Family production.