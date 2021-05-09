Lil Uzi Vert & JT Heats Up The Cover Of Arena Homme +’s, Fans React

Lil Uzi Vert and JT only recently went public with their romance, but the rappers are now ready to flaunt their relationship with a sexy photoshoot.

Posing for a new magazine cover, the couple appeared on Arena Homme+ in their underwear. The picture shows JT lovingly stroking Uzi’s chest and stomach as she gazes up at him with adoration. Lil Uzi Vert, on the other hand, wears a digitally enhanced diamond on his forehead and a look of vague confusion. While the picture was a big step for their relationship, the cover seems to have inspired more questions than congratulations.

The first and most obvious detail of the photograph that has fans confused is the unrealistic height difference between Uzi and JT. Uzi is known to be fairly short, maybe only a few inches taller than JT. However, the photo makes him out to be at least a foot taller than his girlfriend. Fans spotted the difference immediately, posting the glaring question, “What they got him standing on?”

Other people were too distracted by Uzi’s face to notice the height debacle. He does appear to have a dumbfounded expression and his face almost seems out of place entirely. “Why it look like they photo shopped his head on his body,” asked one person. “He couldn’t make another face,” remarked another.

The somewhat odd picture was not the only published photo from the Homme+ shoot, however. The fashion magazine also featured a closeup of Uzi, a rapper who has earned his title as a hip hop fashion icon.

It is not uncommon for rappers to receive criticism when they venture into the world of high fashion, and this may just be another instance of a visual aesthetic flying over the heads of some music fans. Either way, JT and Uzi seem to be lucky in love and there is nothing wrong with showing off their good fortune.