Spice “Go Down Deh” With 2.5 Million Views In 4 Days, Set Eyes On Grammy

Spice new mega collab with Sean Paul and Shaggy already hit 2.5 million views on YouTube in a mere days after its release.

The Queen of Dancehall is confident that her latest track, “Go Down Deh“, has Grammy award-winning potential. The track, which features Grammy-winning artists Shaggy and Sean Paul, became the number one streamed song on Youtube in Jamaica within 24 hours of its premiere. Since ascending to the top, it’s remained at that spot. This is her second track to do so well off her upcoming album TEN. “Frenz” was also well received.

Spice spoke with the Jamaica Star and expressed how happy and appreciative she was that the song was well-received by fans. She also said that the song was supposed to be released last year, but they held off because of the pandemic.

“We were supposed to release the song in 2020, but due to the pandemic, we decided to hold back and wait until this year. There was so much heartache, trauma and sadness last year, it just wasn’t a time to celebrate and dance, and that’s what the song is about,” she said.

She added that she was very excited to release the track because of her talented colleagues. “Mi did excited bad bout it, though, because this is Sean Paul and Shaggy on the same track. They are two of the genre’s living legends, and so I knew what a banger this song would have been,” she continued.

Spice has benefitted from Sean Paul’s call for unity in dancehall and said that she was very proud to have both veteran artists on the track. The “Tables Turn” singer also said that many times when artists look for collaborations, they tend to think of international acts instead of Jamaican talent.

“We always look to working with artistes from different genres, but I want us to realise that we have legends in our own genre that [we] should be celebrating. It meant so much reaching out to these two mega artistes and working with them,” she said.

She expects big things from the album, which will be released via VP Records, with who she doesn’t have a very good relationship with. She also thanked Shaggy for the role that he played in producing the album.

“We are in a better space now thanks to Shaggy, who intercepted and offered to be the producer for the album. I can’t say how much it means to me having his support.” She added: “Also, given the fact that they are two completely different tracks on two different topics, the album is going to be very versatile.”