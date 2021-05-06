Saweetie and Quavo Escapes Charges In Elevator Fight Case

Saweetie and Quavo won’t be charged in their domestic violence case.

An investigation into the fight between Quavo and Saweetie has been closed as the police will not be formally laying charges on either of the two, TMZ reported. A video of the elevator altercation that hit the internet after Saweetie announced that the two were no longer a couple caused concern among viewers that Quavo was abusive and that the relationship was toxic.

The video showed the two had an altercation as Saweetie grabbed a bag and Quavo tried to yank it from her. The fight continued as a pull and tugged for a few more seconds before Saweetie is dragged and flung to a corner of the elevator as she appears stunned, and Quavo looked up to the elevator camera.

However, while neither of the two reported the incident, police had announced it was concerned by the video and launched an investigation. The police were reported as saying they wanted to speak to both Saweetie and Quavo about the incident.

However, both of them addressed the situation as they seemed focused on moving on. In a statement, Quavo says, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Saweetie also released a statement that addressed the relationship to corroborate what Quavo said. While both artists have made a concerted effort to move on, it seems that they are physically done but not lyrically, as both have continued to throw shots at each other in their music.