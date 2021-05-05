Govana And Fivio Foreign Link Up For A “Movie”

Govana and Fivio Foreign drop the visual for their new collaboration, “Movie.”

While Jamaica remains under curfew, the dancehall hitmaker traveled to Brooklyn to shoot the video with fast-rising New York rapper Fivio Foreign. The JLShotThat-directed cut saw Govi pulling up to a block party where Fivio and his crew were enjoying refreshments with plenty of females strutting their stuff. The cut was shot last month, and the two artists have been teasing it over the past several weeks.

“See me out with me army we do this all day / Nineties to conace nah say floss yeah / Hallow tip in a the cartridge fi the 40 / Me a roll with some Haitians so braff yeah / Get paid in six figure tell a b*tch ni**a / Next time address me by me last name,” Govana spits.

Govana has cemented himself as one of the leading artists of the current generation of dancehall acts. The 4th Genna deejay has been steadily building out his catalog over the past few years while showing both class and experience anytime he decides to put out a record.

Fivio Foreign spent the last decade steadily building a name for himself in the hip hop scene. He was originally known as Lite Fivio while rapping in the underground scene in New York, but would later change his name to Fivio Foreign in 2013. The move proved to be good for the now 31-year-old rapper who has since scored some big hits, including his appearance on Drake’s “Demons” last year, which peaked at 34 on the Hot 100 chart.