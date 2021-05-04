50 Cent Confirms New Series ‘Confessions Of A Crime Queen’ Gets Green Light

50 Cent confirmed his new TV series Confessions Of A Crime Queen has been green light.

The iconic album that put 50 Cent on the map was Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and the rapper has stayed true to his motto. When his musical career slowed down, he found the next thing to bring in that paper, and as with just about anything he’s put his hands on, he was successful. You can now count 50 as a successful television producer as he will soon add another show to his already impressive string of flicks. This one is called Confessions Of A Crime Queen.

It’s a new true-crime anthology that he can add to his repertoire of productions that include the very successful Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, For Life, and the upcoming BMF.

He broke the news on Instagram today that he’s been given the confirmation of the series to be produced on Discovery+. Online publication Deadline shared more about what to look out for in the upcoming series. According to them, each season will center around the life of a female “Crime Queen” who built a criminal empire before it all came crashing down. They also stated that a well-known actress considered A-list will portray the character who she will also study during the making of the show.

As he often does, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share his excitement with fans. “See this is the point you should realize I’m not playing, he captioned the post and added: “GREEN LIGHT GANG.”

He also revealed in another post that he’s moved from New York to Houston, probably to be closer to the filming of the shoot even though he didn’t explicitly say that. “Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he said before sharing a few screencaps from Deadline’s announcement.

Discovery also shared their excitement with getting the chance to work with the now in-demand television producer. Lisa Holme, the Group SVP Commercial Content and Strategy of Discovery+ said: “Discovery+ is delighted to partner with Curtis, G-Unit Film & Television, Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate on this ambitious and innovative project. Combining our unparalleled home for original true crime content with his vision for how to tell these stories in a new way will give true crime fans a fresh perspective on the genre.”