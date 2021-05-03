NLE Choppa Speak Out After Brawl At Venice Beach: “I eat punches”

NLE Choppa and his crew were captured on camera beating down a man at Venice Beach and now he’s speaking out.

NLE Choppa is supposedly a changed man seeking a more spiritual path. He’s even let fans into his sort of Zen vegetable garden, showing a softer side of himself. Or at least that’s the new image that he’s trying to project, but it seems he still has quite a violent streak even though he might explain the issue differently. The 18-year-old was caught on tape recently getting into it during a physical altercation in Venice Beach. His entourage was part of the massive throwdown.

The video shows Choppa and his crew strolling the beach when they seem to get into an argument with another man. The issue got heated quickly, and violence ensued. In the video, the man was stopped with his scooter on the pedestrian path before getting into the altercation with the young rapper and his crew. Choppa gets extremely agitated and tries to evade his security detail to try and throw a punch. Not long after, the rapper and his entire crew were seen beating down on the man. The saddest part of the video is that the man is by himself. People who gathered at the scene implored the group to stop the fight because it wasn’t a fair one.

It’s not possible to make out what started the fight from the video. However, according to NLE Choppa, the issue had to do with the man in the video being a fan and asking for a picture. Choppa refused, and according to him, the fight broke out.

“Damn y’all never got hit in a fight before ? bruh asked for picture I said no I’m enjoying my self and I get called scary and a bitch. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process,” he explained on Twitter.

In another update, he tweeted: “And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach.”

The “Top Shotta” rapper has been having a rough time as of late. Just a little over a month ago, in late March, he was arrested on multiple charges. Following his arrest, he claimed that he was set up by the police, who he accused of planting drugs on him.

The Memphis native was arrested in Davie, Florida, and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of Xanax, possession of cannabis, and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Police said they made the arrest after seeing what looked like a deal going down on a live camera feed.