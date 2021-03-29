Rapper NLE Choppa Arrested On Weapon, Drug & Burglary Charges In Florida

NLE Chopper was reportedly arrested in South Florida On Sunday night (March 28).

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, was slapped with four charges, including burglary, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of weed, and possession of alprazolam (Xanax). The 18-year-old “Talk Em Down” singer is currently facing a bond amount of $1000 for carrying a concealed firearm, $100 for possession of wee, and another $1000 for possession of Xanax.

The artiste rose to fame just two years ago, in 2019, with his single “Choppa Flow.” This song quickly became a favorite and was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The track peaked at number 36 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

NLE Chopper, formerly known as YNR Choppa, was reportedly born to a Jamaican mother and a Nigerian father in Memphis, Tennessee.

Just last year August, NLE Choppa launched a YouTube channel called “Awakened Choppa,” where he declared to have gravitated towards spiritual awakening. The artiste used the platform to document his new holistic lifestyle, including gardening, veganism, and of course, quitting his smoking habits. His charges, such as possession of Xanax, came as a surprise to many fans.

In September last year, NLE Choppa tweeted about quitting drugs and also told his followers that he will stop rapping about violence. “I don’t do any drugs lemme repeat I dont do any drugs. I even stopped smoking weed on everything I love,” he tweeted.

I don’t do any drugs lemme repeat I dont do any drugs. I even stopped smoking weed on everything I love — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 11, 2020