Tekashi 6ix9ine Returning To The Stage After Almost Losing Millions In Jewelry

Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready to retake the stage after he almost had his chain snatched during his last performance.

Since becoming a free man again, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been keeping it high-key on the gram though perhaps low-key in real life. This weekend, things changed when he made his grand return to the stage in Orlando, Florida for his first live performance since his release. Prior to this, the rapper who has earned a reputation in hip-hop for being a rat was often threatened and intimidated about making certain appearances.

6ix9ine scoffed at his opps this weekend in Orlando when he not only put on a high-energy performance in the club but also decided to crowd-surf. During the time that he was at the mercy of his screaming fans when he dived recklessly into the audience, the rapper had his hat knocked off, and his $2 million chains were next. Lucky for 6ix9ine after his jewelry was yanked by fans, a member of his security team retrieved it from the ground.

Amidst the close-call performance, the New York rapper took to Instagram in true gang culture fashion to boast that he still has his chain. “He NoT GonNa bE Able tO cOmE ouTsiDE,” 6ix9ine captioned a video of the incident on the gram. “JUMPED IN THE CROWD WITH ALL MY JEWELRY 2,000,000 WORTH. REAL LIFE > THE INTERNET If you mad just say that don’t @ me.”

Many would think the rapper would consider taking a short hiatus from the stage after this incident, but instead, he continued to taunt his opps on social media, promoting yet another upcoming show in Miami. “THEY SAID HE CANT DO NO SHOWS IN AMERICA,” 6ix9ine wrote. “THIS SATURDAY MIAMI. MIAMI MARINE STADIUM. THE BEST PERFORMANCE YOU HAVE EVER SEEN !! SEE YOU THERE.”

While the rapper can simply opt to stay on the stage this time, some still question whether his live performances are a good idea right now. Do you think Tekashi 6ix9ine is taking a huge risk with this next show in Miami?