Tekashi 6ix9ine Stage Dive With A Million Dollar Chain Around His Neck Ending Show

Tekashi 6ix9ine staged dived with over a million dollars worth of chain around his neck at his first show in Orlando, ending the show prematurely.

It may be easy to surmise that 6ix9ine is one of the most controversial hip hop figures of his time, given his number of beefs, questionable behaviors, run-ins with the law, and canceled shows over the years. Still, the “GOOBA” rapper attracted a mass number of fans, giving him a packed house at his first show since being released from prison.

The show was held on Friday night (August 23). It was hosted by the Tier Nightclub in Orlando, and in the end, it was apparently as successful as was planned. Despite receiving quite a lot of hate and possibly blacklist, 6ix9ine is still pushing forward on the Hip Hop scene and is still alluring fans to support him on this journey.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from jail just last year due to health issues that may have put him at risk if he contracted COVID- 19. Soon after his release, the rapper went straight to work, releasing a number of new songs and even an album.

While he returned to work and life, as usual, the COVID 19 pandemic, which has affected the entertainment industry all over the globe, has prevented the hosting of events such as concerts, stage shows, and parties. In addition to this, 6ix9ine is still rejected by many who believe him to be a “snitch” and could have therefore been a security risk. Due to this issue, many clubs would not have welcomed him with open arms for a show.

6ix9ine’s involvement in the high-profile federal RICO case that ended with him cutting a deal with the feds for minimal jail time has led to the word “snitch” being attached to his image. Since his release, the rapper has been in multiple public feuds with other rappers, and the public also began to shift from him.

However, the Tier Nightclub show proved the rapper is not quite ruined. Videos of the show emerged on social media, showing a jam-packed audience and the line to enter the concert wrapped around the corner. While the audience seemed to enjoy their time at the concert, some members of the public are questioning the choice to attend a 6ix9ine concert in the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic.