Kodak Black Affiliate Rapper Syko Bob Shot in Drive-by Shooting

Up-and-coming rapper Syko Bob is allegedly one of three people who were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting in Florida on Monday, April 26th. The rapper, who is an affiliate of Kodak Black, was not seriously wounded.

An incident report from the Lauderhill police said that Bob and two men were driving in a car on North State Road 7 Monday afternoon when they were ambushed by occupants in a black BMW, the Sun Sentinel reported. Several shots were allegedly fired into Syko Bob’s vehicle, which hit another vehicle as the victims unsuccessfully tried to escape.

Police say retaliatory shots were also fired from the rapper’s car as the black BMW attempted to escape, hitting a van in the process, before also coming to a stop. Officers arrived at a crime scene littered with spent shell casings after the perpetrators having already made their escape.

The wounded persons were treated at a local hospital, and they were all subsequently released by Tuesday as they sustained no major injuries. Police Lieutenant Michael Santiago later told reporters that “All three victims refused to cooperate with the investigation and provided no details on the events.”

While police confirmed the details of the incident and said all three occupants of Bob’s vehicle were injured, the rapper has denied the claims. During an Instagram Live on his official page, the rapper told fans to stop sending him get-well messages claiming, “sh*t ain’t happen to me.”

Syko Bob is associated with rapper Kodak Black through his record label and clothing line Sniper Gang. Kodak was recently released from prison, where he was serving time for gun charges after he was pardoned by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

The shootout involving Bob comes a week after another rapper, Baby Blue, was shot and seriously wounded outside a bowling alley in Davis, which is also in Broward County, where the latest incident occurred. No arrests have been made in that case either.

Syko Bob has released several projects, including his album “Monster” earlier this year. The rapper has had limited success with his music and is not yet a household name outside of his city.