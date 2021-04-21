Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot In Attempted Robbery And In Critical Condition

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue remains in critical condition after being shot in a robbery attempt.

Another rapper has suffered at the hands of gun violence. Reports indicate that Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue was shot in Miami, Florida, earlier this morning, April 21, after he was approached by two armed robbers while at a local bowling alley. Information provided by Hollywood Unlocked also indicated that the rapper is currently in critical condition. The confirmation of his current status came from his team. They added that doctors were working on trying and saving his life.

Other sources who spoke with the Shade Room confirmed that the cast member of Love and Hip Hop: Miami was injured in the shooting in the very early hours of this morning at SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida. TMZ also broke the news with information that they received from law enforcement.

Some reports indicated that two unknown suspects approached two victims, including Baby Blue, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith. During the ensuing confrontation, the assailants were able to grab a gold chain necklace. The Davie Police Department confirmed that one of the suspects fired shots after the robbery and that one of the victims of the robbery had been hit in the shoulder.

Baby Blue was hosting a release party for his new single “Jerry Rice” at the bowling alley. According to his team, he was injured after trying to stop the robbery. They used Instagram to reach out to fans.

As has been commonplace with a lot of incidents of this nature not too long after the incident, graphic video footage began making the rounds on social media. A portion of the video shows Blue on the floor as an onlooker scream for help.

Pretty Ricky found their success in Miami starting in the mid-2000s after releasing their albums Bluestars and Late Night Special, which both were gold certified. They also had some platinum singles, including “Grind With Me” and “On The Hotline.” Pretty Ricky reemerged in 2019 when they joined The Millennium Tour alongside acts like B2K and Mario.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed that authorities are talking about the same shooting, the Davie Police Department released the following statement around the time of the robbery: “We’re currently seeking information regarding the suspect(s). One suspect wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, second suspect wearing a grey hoodie with face covering. … It is believed there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community at this time. The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. This investigation is still active and ongoing, updates may be released as they become available.” Prayers up for Baby Blue at this time.